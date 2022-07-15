Freema Agyeman & Lily Allen to Star in Comedy Series ‘Dreamland’

Freema Agyeman, known for her roles in New Amsterdam and Doctor Who, is joining singer Lily Allen in the new original comedy Dreamland, based on Sharon Horgan‘s (Bad Sisters) BAFTA-winning short of the same name.

According to Variety, Dreamland is about the secrets, lies, loves, and aspirations within a family of four sisters and is set in the British seaside town of Margate. It is described as “a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.”

In addition to Agyeman and Allen, the cast includes Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats), Gabby Best (Pls Like), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders), Frances Barber (Doctor Who), and Sheila Reid (Benidorm). Downton Abbey star Samantha Bond is also set to make a guest appearance.

The six-episode series has already started filming in Margate. It is produced by Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s production company Merman, with Emma Jane Unsworth serving as showrunner and associate producer. Alex Moody is on board as executive producer for Sky Studios. It is set to air on Sky Comedy in the U.K. in 2023.

Agyeman currently plays Dr. Helen Sharpe in the NBC medical procedural series New Amsterdam. She is previously known for portraying Martha Jones in the sci-fi series Doctor Who, as well as Alesha Phillips in crime drama Law & Order: UK and Amanita Caplan in the Netflix sci-fi drama Sense8. She recently appeared in the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections.

Allen, meanwhile, will be making her television acting debut. The BRIT Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer is known for her hit singles “Smile” and “The Fear.” Last year, she made her acting debut on the West End in the production 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

