Ivana Trump Dies: Former President Trump’s Ex-Wife Was 73

Former President Donald Trump‘s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has died. A cause of death has not been revealed, but according to ABC News, paramedics were called to her apartment in New York City for a woman in cardiac arrest. She was 73.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” the Trump family said in a statement to ABC News. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren.”

Donald Trump also released a statement on his social platform Truth Social: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana and Donald Trump were married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump was a Czech-American businesswoman, television personality, fashion designer, author, and former model. She appeared as herself in the 1996 film The First Wives Club. She developed clothing lines as well as fashion jewelry and beauty products and published several books, including the 2017 autobiography Raising Trump. In it, she reflected on her life as well as raising her three children and the lessons she taught them growing up.

“Every day, people ask me how I raised such great kids. They are truly amazed when I tell them that there was no magic to their upbringing,” Ivana Trump said. “I was a tough and loving mother who taught them the value of a dollar, not to lie, cheat, or steal, respect for others, and other life lessons that I’ll share now in Raising Trump, along with unfiltered personal stories about Don, Eric, and Ivanka from their early childhood to becoming the ‘first sons and daughter.’”