Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz React to ‘This Is Us’ Emmys Snub

Despite praise from fans and critics for This Is Us‘ final season, the previously four-time nominated Best Drama Series only received one nomination for this year’s Emmys, for Original Music and Lyrics.

Mandy Moore, who received rave reviews for her performance in the NBC drama’s final season, took to social media following the Emmy award nominations to share her thoughts. “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its finest hour? Sure,” Moore wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, July 12.

She continued, “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

However, Moore still celebrated the one nomination the show did receive, for the song “The Forever Now,” which was co-written by her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla. “So unendingly proud of Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season,” she wrote.

Moore’s co-star Chrissy Metz also shared her thoughts in her own Instagram Story. “When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for their beautiful work?” she said. “And the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds, and for the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it? I understand it’s not everything, honey, but it’s something.”

As for series creator Dan Fogelman, he took the lack of nominations in his stride, tweeting, “The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today – if you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t.”