‘Indian Matchmaking’ Sets a Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

A matchmaker’s job is never done and that means there’s more than enough work for Sima Taparia to take on in the upcoming second season of Netflix‘s reality hit Indian Matchmaking.

Mumbai’s premier matchmaker is still hard at work as she helps single millennials around the globe find their match through eight all-new episodes. Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking will commence on Wednesday, August 10, just in time to be a great summer binge.

This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients both old and new as they deliver wishlists ranging from man-buns to “ovo-lacto-semi-vegitarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. With decades of experience to draw on, Sima’s insightful intuition and traditional methods allow her to help some lucky singles find their destinies.

Along with announcing the show’s Season 2 premiere, Netflix also unveiled a few first-look photos, as seen above, offering a glimpse at what’s to come. As fans of the show will recall, Season 1 of Indian Matchmaking took Netflix by storm when it premiered in 2020.

Season 1 followed Sima across the U.S. and India where she helped guide clients through the arranged marriage process. The series is executive produced by Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley. Indian Matchmaking is an Intellectual Property Corporation production.

Catch a first look at the fun ahead with the photos, above, and don’t miss Indian Matchmaking when the series finally returns later this summer on Netflix.

Indian Matchmaking, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, August 10, Netflix