Netflix Renews ‘The Circle’ & More Reality Series as Major Casting Call Is Issued

Netflix is expanding its reality slate it renews The Circle, Indian Matchmaking, and The American Barbecue Showdown as well as orders Roaring Twenties.

The streamer is also putting out a major casting call inviting viewers to become a part of the action. The Circle received a two-season renewal bringing it through Seasons 4 and 5 on the platform. Meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown are both renewed for second seasons. Joining the reality mix is the new series Roaring Twenties.

Netflix will give fans the chance to apply for casting on NetflixReality.com. Whether you love competition, cooking, dating, decor, style, or social experiments, the streamer has a show for you. Fans can submit casting videos under select categories for a chance to feature in future seasons of their reality programs. To register, fans must be 18 years or older and currently reside in the U.S., Canada, or U.K..

As hopefuls get underway with their casting submissions, Netflix’s The Circle will officially return for Season 3 sometime this fall after the success of its recent second season which debuted this past April. The show hosted by Michelle Buteau will once again see contestants attempt to become top influencer and the season’s big winner.

Meanwhile, matchmaker Sima Taparia will return to help some familiar faces and new singletons in Season 2 of Indian Matchmaker. And Season 2 of The American Barbecue Showdown will see a new set of backyard smokers compete for the title of American Barbeque Champion.

Netflix’s newest addition, Roaring Twenties, is set to film soon and follows eight twenty-somethings who set out to find success and love in Austin, Texas. Don’t miss out on the upcoming programming and submit your own casting video for a chance to be featured on the reality shows.