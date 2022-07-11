15 ‘Stranger Things’ Fancams to Tide You Over Until Season 5

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 left its characters, its fans, and the entirety of Hawkins in shambles. With no release date set for the fifth season — and the three-year wait for the fourth — we might have a long wait ahead of us. To make that slightly less unbearable, we’ve curated a list of elite fancams to help tide you over until the Duffer brothers figure out new and creative ways to torture us.

Fair warning, there are a lot of Phoebe Bridgers songs in this list. Evidently, the Venn diagram of Stranger Things editors and Pharbz — Bridgers’ stans — is a circle. That, and her music just perfectly encapsulates the yearning, loss, and melancholy of this season.

1. The number of Stranger Things edits to Phoebe Bridgers’ “I Know the End” is obscenely high — but for good reason. From the outlet mall to the haunted house with a picket fence — not to mention the general apocalyptic vibes — the song is so Stranger Things-coded, it works every time.

2. Conspiracy theorist, serial matchmaker, and a black belt? Underrated king Murray (Brett Gelman) is the only character in the show with enough swagger to earn a fancam to a Yung Gravy song.

3. Just when you thought you had finally healed from the car scene, enter The Cure’s “Boys Don’t Cry.”

4. He may have said it a decade before the singer was born, but Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) telling Max (Sadie Sink) “I see you now” is so Phoebe Bridgers of him. “ICU” is Lumax’s song. Period.

5. Ah yes, the most consistent ship in the show: Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and guns.

6. Just in case you forgot: You can’t spell “America” without “Erica” (Priah Ferguson).

7. Ouch. Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) friendship edits should really come with a warning. In this one, Phoebe Bridgers’ “Funeral” perfectly captures Eddie’s death and its aftermath from Dustin’s perspective.

8. In an unexpected but welcome combo — Stranger Things x Hamilton — “Satisfied” is a great fit for both El (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will’s (Noah Schnapp) sibling bond and their fandom-dividing love triangle with Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

9. This one’s for the Steddie shippers. Ah, what could’ve been. Joseph Quinn‘s improvised “Don’t ya, big boy” line will live on, even though Eddie didn’t (sorry).

10. An obligatory fancam for our unbothered, pizza-delivering stoner king Argyle (Eduardo Franco).

11. Take daddy issues anthem “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers, sub “Billy” for “daddy,” and you have this tear-inducing edit. (Because we definitely needed a reminder of Max’s trauma.)

12. Nothing like a Smiths song set to Will’s gay yearning.

13. Every Robin x Nancy edit is so much better when you remember it could end up in Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke’s group chat dedicated to the ship.

14. Not only was this Front Bottoms song the perfect choice for an Eddie fancam, but it stings extra hard when you remember that he’ll never get the chance to listen to Midwest Emo.

15. Last but not least, this wouldn’t be a complete list without a Hopper (David Harbour) thirst edit. The debate about what season he slays hardest in will undoubtedly rage on in Season 5. (The correct answer is all of them.)