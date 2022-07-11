Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) and Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) are on the hunt again in Blood & Treasure Season 2, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“I don’t want the adventure to end,” Danny says in the new preview that promises much more action, adventure, and romance from the drama, which has moved to Paramount+ for its second season. (Its first season aired on CBS from May to August 2019, and it looks like the wait will be worth it.)

“I’m assuming you have a good plan,” Lexi says at one point, but Danny has “a plan,” he replies. Watch the video above for more.

Blood & Treasure Season 2 will debut on Sunday, July 17, with the first two episodes. (The season consists of 13 episodes total.) The globe-trotting action-adventure drama follows a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Danny is the former FBI agent who specializes in stolen arts and antiquities, while Lexi is the resourceful art thief haunted by the tragic loss of her father — which she blames on Danny. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

In addition to Barr and Pernas, the series also stars Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, and Mark Gagliardi.

Blood & Treasure, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, July 17, Paramount+