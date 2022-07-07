When Will ‘Jeopardy!’ Full-Time Host Be Announced?

Jeopardy! may be all about coming up with questions and answers, but one of the biggest looming questions over the game show is when will the full-time host will be announced?

When Alex Trebek died in November 2020, he took with him the steady and reliable hosting pattern as producers called upon a rotation of well-known figures to step into his shoes temporarily. A decision seemed to have been made in August of 2021 when it was announced that then-executive producer Mike Richards would host the syndicated version, while Mayim Bialik would take on any primetime specials and tournaments.

After it was decided that Richards would not continue in his short-lived role following past controversial comments, GOAT Tournament Champion Ken Jennings split duties with Bialik and continued to do so throughout the show’s ongoing 38th season. So, when will the show finally come to a decision about who will take on the role full-time?

It would seem that the end of July could be a potentiality. Jeopardy! announced Richards as the host of the show timed to the Season 37 finale, and after stating that Bialik and Jennings would host Jeopardy! through Season 38, it only makes sense that the hosting announcement might be made by the end of it.

So, when exactly is Jeopardy!‘s Season 38 finale? The episode is currently slated to air Friday, July 29, meaning a full-time hosting announcement could be on the near horizon. Only time will tell for certain. Stay tuned to see who will be appointed to the coveted position and whether or not it will be Jennings, Bialik, or even someone else.

Jeopardy!, Season 38, Weeknights, Check your local listings