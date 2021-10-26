10 of ‘Jeopardy’s Most Memorable Champions in Recent Years

Meaghan Darwish
4 Comments
Jeopardy Ken Jennings Matt Amodio
Jeopardy!, Inc./CBS TV Distribution

If the “do-do-do” of Jeopardy!‘s theme song plays in your head and Alex Trebek‘s voice was recognizable in nearly any setting, it’s safe to say you’ve encountered some of the show’s most memorable champions over the years.

It’s difficult to bring up champions without mentioning the “Greatest of All Time” winner Ken Jennings who first entered the scene nearly 20 years ago, but there have been plenty others since. Below we’re taking a look at the stats of Jeopardy!‘s most memorable champions from the past few years.

'Jeopardy!' Bosses Answer 8 Burning Questions About the Game ShowSee Also

'Jeopardy!' Bosses Answer 8 Burning Questions About the Game Show

Learn how the questions are created and how host Alex Trebek gets involved.

Whether they made it to tournaments or not, these eager players of TV’s long-running game show have certainly made an impression. See how they stack up against one another below.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check your local listings

Jeopardy ken Jennings
Sony Pictures Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Ken Jennings

Playing Since: 2004

Total Winnings: $4,522,700

Streak: 74 Games

Known for: Considered the show’s most memorable contestant in the game show’s history, Jennings’ impact has spanned decades and he most recently solidified his unofficial title by winning the “Greatest of All Time” tournament. Playing against the computer system known as Watson, Jennings became the ideal standard of what a Jeopardy! contestant should be.

Matt Jackson Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Matt Jackson

Playing Since: 2015

Total Winnings: $413, 612 (plus, an addition $100,000 from the Tournament of Champions)

Streak: 13 Games

Known for: This contestant was known for his quick buzzer reflexes, finishing categories quickly during the different rounds. Ultimately, his knowledge wasn’t enough to keep him in the game forever, but he did make his mark while in play.

James Holzhauer Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

James Holzhauer

Playing Since: 2019

Total Winnings: $2,964,216

Streak: 32 Games

Known for: This gutsy contestant risked a lot when it came to final Jeopardy, betting nearly all of his winnings from each episode to double the amount. His risky antics had viewers tuning in for days on end and earned him a spot in the “Greatest of All Time” tournament against Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings.

Brad Rutter Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Brad Rutter

Playing Since: 2000

Total Winnings: $5,153,436

Streak: 5 Games (at the time Jeopardy! retired 5-day consecutive winners)

Known for: Best known as the champion who earned the most money throughout his Jeopardy! run, Rutter has competed in various tournaments since his buzzy 2000 wins, becoming a consistent competitor to Jennings. He also participated in the “Greatest of All Time” tournament.

Matt Amodio Jeopardy
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Matt Amodio

Playing Since: 2021

Total Winnings: $1,518,601

Streak: 38 Games

Known for: This competitor broke records and made bank during his lengthy run, surpassing James Holzhauer as the second-longest regular winning streak in the show’s history. His strategy for tackling high-price clues worked to his advantage.

emma boettcher jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Emma Boettcher

Playing Since: 2019

Total Winnings: $98,002 (plus $100,000 for the Tournament of Champions)

Streak: 4 Games

Known for: Even though Boettcher didn’t win many games, she was best-known as the contestant who beat James Holzhauer following his impressive run. She also set a record as the highest single-day winnings for any female competitor. Since her regular run, Boettcher has also participated in tournaments.

Austin Rogers Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Austin Rogers

Playing Since: 2017

Total Winnings: $413,000

Streak: 13 Games

Known for: His quirky nature struck a chord with viewers as he engaged in sarcastic banter with Trebek from time-to-time. He returned for tournaments since his streak which placed him as the seventh highest consecutive winner during regular season play.

Cindy Stowell Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Cindy Stowell

Playing Since: 2016

Total Winnings: $105,803

Streak: 6 Games

Known for: This impressive contestant made headlines when viewers learned that her win aired posthumously after Stowell died following a terminal colon cancer diagnosis. Despite her short-lived gameplay, Stowell’s memory lives on in her episodes and success. Despite dying before the episodes aired on television, it was later reported that Stowell was provided with advanced copies of some of her episodes.

buzzy cohen jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Buzzy Cohen

Playing Since: 2016

Total Winnings: $164,603 (plus $250,000 for the Tournament of Champions in 2017)

Streak: 9 Games

Known for: This competitor was met with mixed reactions from fans for his often sarcastic attitude towards gameplay and Trebek. Regardless of his reception, there’s no questioning his place among the champions, particularly due to his tournament win in 2017.

Julia Collins Jeopardy
Jeopardy Inc.

Julia Collins

Playing Since: 2014

Total Winnings: $429,100 (for regular play)

Streak: 20 Games

Known for: Known for her large sum of winnings and impressive consecutive streak, Julia has since participated in various tournaments for the game show over the years.

Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek

Brad Rutter

James Holzhauer

Ken Jennings