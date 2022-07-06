‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Trailer: A’s Torment Begins (VIDEO)

“One down…five to go,” A texts the Liars in the new trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

The unknown assailant’s presence is felt as soon as tragedy strikes in the latest preview of the HBO Max original series.

At first, however, there’s the typical high school drama (including the competition for spirit queen) and talk of that scary house, across the street from a cemetery, in which something terrible happened. Soon, however, the girls must deal with A stalking them. Plus, there’s the mystery of what happened when their mothers were in high school and tragedy struck at a rave. Watch the video below for more, then scroll down to check out the poster.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres on Thursday, July 28, with the first three episodes. Two new episodes will then be released on August 4 and 11, and the final three with drop on August 18. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new generation of Liars being tormented by the masked killer A. (The original PLL aired seven seasons on Freeform from 2010 to 2017.)

The new series picks up 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood. A disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago, as well as their own. The series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo also serve as executive producers. It is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is based on Sara Shepard’s bestselling series of books, also produced by Alloy Entertainment.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 28, HBO Max