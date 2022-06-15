“Got a secret, can you keep it?” Pretty Little Liars fans will recognize the theme song in the chilling teaser for the new series Original Sin.

HBO Max announced that the 10-episode season will premiere on Thursday, July 28, with the first three episodes. Two new episodes will then drop on August 4 and 11, followed by the final three on August 18. The teaser offers a look at A’s work, a missing poster, a mugshot page, and more. Watch it below.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, executive produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive produced and written by Lindsay Calhoon Bring, introduces a new generation of Liars who are tormented by A, a masked killer hellbent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers, as well as their own.

The new series takes place in Millwood, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls, the new set of Little Liars, is tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. The town is miles away from Rosewood, but is in the existing Pretty Little Liars universe. (The original Pretty Little Liars aired seven seasons on Freeform from 2010 to 2017.)

Original Sin stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco as the new generation of Liars. The series also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo also serve as executive producers. The series is based on Sara Shepard’s best-selling book series.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 28, HBO Max