‘Field Of Dreams’ TV Reboot Axed By Peacock

It’s a swing and a miss for Field of Dreams as Peacock has abruptly dropped the planned series reboot of the classic Kevin Costner-starring baseball movie.

As first reported by Variety, the NBCUniversal streamer has decided to bench the project, which comes from The Good Place creator Michael Schur, in collaboration with the film’s producer Lawrence Gordon and Universal TV. The series was previously given a straight-to-series order in August 2021.

The show is believed to have been casting and is a month out from production, according to Deadline. With seven hour-long scripts ready to go, the project was set to begin filming in Iowa, which is financially supporting the series alongside Boston, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles. In light of the cancelation, Universal TV will now shop the series to other broadcasters and platforms.

Schur writes and executive produces the series, which is said to “reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, and the magic connecting those themes.”

The original film was nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium), and Best Music, Original Score. The story followed Costner’s character as he built a baseball field on his land after a voice guided him to do just that.

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said when the series was first picked up. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

