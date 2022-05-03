‘Field of Dreams’ Limited Series to Film in Iowa, Sets Production Start Date

If you build it, they will come. And Michael Schur‘s Field of Dreams limited series is building its production offices in Iowa with filming set to begin this summer. The Peacock original series will “reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, and the magic connecting those themes.”

The streaming service gave production updates on the anticipated series on Tuesday, May 3. The show will film in Iowa, where the original Kevin Costner film is set. But it will not use the Field of Dreams field that Major League Baseball recreated on the film’s former set for a game last year. Filming will take place throughout Iowa counties such as Polk, Mahaska, Clinton, and Boone. And the series will also shoot in Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Los Angeles, California.

The Field of Dreams series will employ local Iowa crew, suppliers, and other vendors to support all phases of production, including construction, catering, transportation, and set decoration. Clear Lake’s Renovo Media Group will provide technical equipment and expertise. Renowned sports lighting vendor Musco Lighting and subsidiary Iowa Sports Turf will help light, design, and build the new baseball field being made for the show.

Fields of Dreams is developed by Universal Television. Universal is launching a Production Assistant (P.A.) Bootcamp training program in Iowa offering an intensive workshop for the job of P.A. — the entry-level gateway into a career in the entertainment industry. The bootcamp will be a two-day work-based job training program, set to take place on June 4 and June 5. It will teach Iowa residents the foundational knowledge of working in TV production while providing hands-on experience.

Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hacks) will write and executive produce the series via Fremulon. Iowa native Morgan Sackett also executive produces, along with Lawrence Gordon (The Gordon Company) and David Miner (3 Arts).

“The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams, and we felt we simply couldn’t make it without shooting in Iowa,” Schur and Sackett said in a statement. “You can’t think of the movie without thinking of the state — and vice versa. We’re thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life.”

“We are excited to begin production on Field of Dreams in the location where this momentous journey began…Iowa,” Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, said. “We look forward to giving back to the community with our new training initiative and knocking this series out of the park!”

