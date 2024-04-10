It’s time to save the cheerleader to save the world once more. Heroes creator Tim Kring is ready to return to the world of everyday superheroes, according to a new report by Deadline.

The site reports that Kring is currently shopping around his idea for Heroes: Eclipsed. The series, which is reportedly being pitched to its original home network, NBC, along with other streaming services, would be set after the original series.

Heroes ran for four seasons from 2006-2010 and was a ratings and awards season juggernaut in its early seasons. If picked up, Heroes: Eclipsed would mark the second full follow-up to the award-winning sci-fi drama, following 2015’s miniseries Heroes: Reborn, which featured new characters and stories alongside Jack Coleman’s Noah Bennet and other cameo-ing original series stars.

Per the new reporting, Kring plans to feature “familiar villains and new enemies,” which could imply a return of some familiar faces from the original franchise or its spinoff.

At least one major star has recently expressed an interest in joining a future iteration of Heroes — at least, on the condition of creative and quality control.

Hayden Panettiere, who played Claire in the original show, told The Messenger, “I was talking about [about rebooting Heroes] with Adrian Pasdar the other day and I was like, we should just, as the actors, take control of the show… We should do our own reboot of Heroes, because the first season was so golden, so good. If we could tap into that again and make every season as good as the first season, it would be crazy, in a good way. Over the moon.”

“It would be really fun if one day, we got together the actors and we had creative control over our characters and the storyline,” she added. “That last episode, I remember filming it. It’s so clear in my mind. We were at the carnival, and I climb up to the top of that ferris wheel and I finally show the world that I’m indestructible. It must have been so hard for fans to see that be the end and not know what happens. Like, ‘That’s it? You can’t do that to us!’ I would love to give them more. There’s time.”