‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Simon Helberg Joins Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’

Simon Helberg, best known for playing Howard Wolowitz in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, has joined the cast of Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and Rian Johnson‘s (Knives Out) upcoming Peacock series Poker Face.

According to Variety, Helberg will star alongside Lyonne in what is described as a procedural format, where Lyonne’s character will work to solve different murder cases in each episode. There are currently no further details regarding storylines or character information.

In addition to Helberg and Lyonne, the series also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman), Benjamin Bratt (Private Practice), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Tim Meadows (The Goldbergs).

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching,” Johnson said in a previous statement. “It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

While most recognized for his role in The Big Bang Theory, Helberg has also starred in series such as Joey, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Drunk History, and Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness. In 2016, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Cosmé McMoon in the film Florence Foster Jenkins.

Peacock picked up Poker Face for a 10-episode season in March 2021. Johnson and Lyonne serve as executive producers, alongside Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew, who are co-executive producing. In addition, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are on board as co-showrunners, as well as exec producers. MRC Television will produce.

Poker Face, TBA, Peacock