It’s been almost 25 years since Melrose Place ended so for the show’s silver anniversary, Hollywood is bringing three of its original stars back to the title locale for another round of the dishy soap opera.

As reported by Deadline, cast members Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga (who played Amanda Woodward, Sydney Andrews, and Jo Reynolds, respectively) are all attached to the reboot as both stars and executive producers. It is reportedly in development at CBS Studios, which is looking for a network or streaming home for the series, including pitching to its original network home at Fox.

The new edition of the ’90s classic drama, which was a spinoff of Beverly Hills, 90210, is written by Lauren Gussis and revisits the show’s original characters. The characters will be brought back together by the death of one of their mutual friends. But that reunion might not be a happy one, as familiar and new tensions emerge.

Talk of a new Melrose Place reunion has been percolating for quite some time. In 2021, original series star Josie Bissett, who reprised her role as Jane Mancini in The CW‘s 2009 revival Melrose, revealed that she’d been in conversations with former costars about reviving the show, telling Seattle Times why she thinks it’d succeed where Melrose did not: “This is gonna be different because it’s the original cast. Melrose is a tough show to reboot unless it’s with the original people,” the actress said.

Deadline reports that other OGs from the series might return alongside this trio, so perhaps Bissett will get her wish after all.