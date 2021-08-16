‘Field of Dreams’ Series From Michael Schur Ordered at Peacock

Just days after we were reminded of Field of Dreams with Kevin Costner leading the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox out of an Iowa cornfield, there’s more to love for fans of his 1989 film.

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order for Field of Dreams, written and executive produced by Michael Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hacks). Based on the movie (which is available on the streaming service), the series “will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved,” according to the logline.

The film was nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium), and Best Music, Original Score. It followed Costner’s character as he built a baseball field on his land after hearing a voice telling him to do just that.

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

“Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television added. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

Schur also has the comedy Rutherford Falls on Peacock; the comedy is returning for a second season. Joining him to executive produce Field of Dreams are Lawrence Gordon (The Gordon Company), David Miner, and Morgan Sackett.