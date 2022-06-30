A fitting show title for where we are in America: Everything’s Trash. Freeform dropped the trailer for the upcoming Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens podcast) comedy on Thursday, June 29. And in it, Robinson plays a fictionalized version of herself: a podcast host with a bevy of fans that are not reflected in her bank account. Ah, social media and capitalism. Hell of a thing.

Robinson stars and executive produces the series, premiering its first two episodes Wednesday, July 13 on Freeform and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Everything’s Trash tracks “Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn,” as Freeform describes. “When her ‘perfect’ older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.”

Check out the Everything’s Trash trailer, below, for a glimpse into the show that’s sure to be a series standout at the network.

“I am a free-spirited, young woman who wears head wraps when I’m having sex ’cause some dudes are not worth sweating them edges out over,” Robinson says in the video, which also introduces a slew of supporting characters and shows off Robinson’s comedic style.

The series is based on Robinson’s book of essays, Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay. She’s also the author of the best-selling books You Can’t Touch My Hair and Please Don’t Sit On My Bed in Your Outside Clothes. Past TV appearances include Broad City, Search Party, and 2 Dope Queens. Robinson told Entertainment Weekly that Everything’s Trash reminds her of Sex and the City. (Watching the trailer confirms that vibe.)

“I feel like I’m living my Black girl Carrie Bradshaw fantasy and I am here for it,” Robinson said in May. “I think we’re in a great time of television, especially with female women of color who are protagonists, that they can sort of be any way that they want to be. I really just wanted to lean into how I’m not trying to represent the Black community, I’m just representing my experience and the experience of the writers in the writers’ room.”

The series also stars Jordan Carlos (Teenage Euthanasia, First Wives Club), Toccarra Cash (Station 19, Younger), Nneka Okafor (Harlem, The Endgame, God Friended Me), and Moses Storm (Players, Sunnyside). Jonathan Groff (black-ish) serves as showrunner.

Check out the episode titles for the first four installments and their release dates, below, and yes, they all end in “is Trash,” because everything is trash!

Episode 1, “Choosing Between Peen & Politics is Trash” (July 13)

Episode 2, “Black Excellence is Trash” (July 13)

Episode 3, “Canvassing is Trash” (July 20)

Episode 4, “Public Image is Trash” (July 27)

Everything’s Trash, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 13, 10/9c, Freeform