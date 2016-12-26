‘Scandal’ Elects a New President: Will It Be Mellie?

Can you handle the stress of another presidential election? ABC’s Scandal returns January 19 with Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) leading the campaign of former First Lady Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) against Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira).

Who will be the new POTUS? “Election night turns out to be a pretty explosive evening,” hints Young. “Mellie has spent her whole life building toward this moment and, as we all know, when you wait that long for something, it’s never exactly how you imagined it.”

RELATED: 11 TV Candidates Who Got Our Vote

Win or lose, adds Young, “Mellie is at a crossroads. She will never be the same.”

Scandal returns, Thursday, Jan. 26, 9/8c, ABC