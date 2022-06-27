Andie MacDowell is the first one cast in Hallmark’s new drama, The Way Home.

MacDowell is going to be starring as the Landry family’s matriarch, Del, who is a pillar of the Canadian farm town’s close-knit community. MacDowell will also executive produce the series with Marly Reed and Arnie Zipursky for Neshama Entertainment, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment, Heather Conkie, and Alexandra Clarke.

The series follows three generations of women in the family. Tragic events led to Del’s daughter, Kat, moving away, and the two have been estranged since. Years later, Kat comes home with a teenage daughter Del will be meeting for the first time, and “the three generations of women embark on an enlightening journey to find their way back to each other and learn important lessons about their family’s past,” according to Hallmark. It’s a series that has a twist involving time travel.

According to Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, MacDowell is the “perfect” Del because “it was crucial to cast someone with the ability to handle the nuances and depth of the role.”

This isn’t the first series MacDowell will star in for Hallmark. She led the cast of Cedar Cove (pictured in the photo above), the network’s first original primetime series. That show ran three seasons, from 2013 to 2015, and MacDowell appeared in all 36 episodes. Her TV credits also include Maid, Wireless, The Dress Up Gang, and Jane by Design.

The Way Home is set to join Hallmark’s lineup in 2023. This news comes as Chesapeake Shores is slated to end with the upcoming sixth season (premiering later this summer) and When Calls the Heart, Hallmark’s longest-running original series, has been renewed for Season 10.

The Way Home, Series Premiere, 2023, Hallmark Channel