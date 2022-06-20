The holidays may still be months away (though we are already starting to hear about some of the movies coming to our TVs), but you can celebrate “Christmas in July” once again with the Hallmark Channel soon.

Crown Media Family Networks announces an early kickoff to the programming event on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, with holiday themed movies airing ’round the clock beginning Friday, June 24 at 6a/5c through Thursday, June 30. Then, over on the Hallmark Channel, beginning on July 1, tune in for daily movie merry-thons (10 a.m. through midnight) through July 31, as well as three all-new original premieres. (The first weekend’s marathon will feature movies picked by fans in polls launching every Monday on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app through June 19.)

Get all the details on the three all-new original movies — including the network’s first with a Christmas in July theme — coming to Hallmark Channel below.

My Grown-Up Christmas List

Cast: Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarry

Air date: Saturday, July 9

Synopsis: Taylor (Wallace), a journalist, and Luke (McGarry), in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of five Christmases that they spend together and apart.

Campfire Christmas

Cast: Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Air date: Saturday, July 16

Synopsis: Romance rekindles for Peyton (Anderson) and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp.

Christmas in Toyland

Cast: Vanessa Lengies, Jesse Hutch

Air date: Saturday, July 23

Synopsis: To save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas, a data analyst (Lengies) and toy store manager (Hutch) must work together to keep the in-store experience alive.