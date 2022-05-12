‘The Way Home’: Time-Traveling Family Drama Greenlit at Hallmark

The Hallmark Channel has greenlit a new primetime family drama called The Way Home. The series will track the lives of three generations of women and will feature a time-traveling twist.

“Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s estranged mother Del are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life-changing events created a chasm in their family that time has yet to repair,” the logline reads, per Deadline. “Kat and Del still aren’t on speaking terms. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. When the three generations come together under one roof for the first time in more than two decades, a surprising discovery unexpectedly sets the trio on a path toward healing and helps them find their way back to each other.”

Casting and premiere date announcements will be made at a later time.

The Way Home will premiere in 2023 on Hallmark. Mother-daughter duo Heather Conkie (Heartland, Port Hope) and Alexandra Clarke (Heartland, Hudson) executive produce the drama. Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew executive produce for MarVista Entertainment, and Arnie Zipursky and Marly Reed executive produce for Neshama Entertainment. The Way Home marks the first primetime title under leadership from Executive VP of Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly of Crown Media Family Networks.

“One of my passions is developing series and it’s beyond thrilling to spearhead the development of The Way Home and others for Crown Media,” Daly said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to share the emotional story of the Landry women so beautifully and creatively imagined by Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke and that is sure to become appointment TV for our viewers,” said Laurie Ferneau, senior VP development at Crown Media Family Networks.

“We were all drawn to this extraordinary, unique story of three generations of women, haunted by tragedy and past secrets, who discover an ability to travel through time and potentially change their future,” added Pillemer, an executive VP of creative affairs for MarVista. “Lisa and her team at Crown Media have been incredible champions of this series that is sure to charm and enrapture, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring it to the screen.”

Hallmark’s current programming includes the upcoming TV movie Romance to the Rescue (May 21), When Calls the Heart (Season 9 finale airs Sunday, May 22), and Chesapeake Shores, which will end with Season 6.

The Way Home, Series Premiere, TBA, Hallmark