‘When Calls the Heart’ Renewed for Season 10 at Hallmark Channel

Hearties, your favorite show isn’t going anywhere. Hallmark Channel has renewed When Calls the Heart for its 10th season. In addition to news of the pickup, the network announced that Lindsay Sturman (whose credits include Supergirl and Rizzoli & Isles) will be joining its longest-running original series as the new showrunner.

“I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a tenth season,” said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer, in a statement. “With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!”

The finale marked a Season 9 ratings high, with the episode the most-watched of the season in households (2.6 million), as well as among women 18+ (2.3 millions) and total viewers (3.1 million) on a Live+3 basis. The series was the year’s most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable in households (2.4 million), among women 18+ (2.2 million), and total viewers (2.9 million).

“When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “There are many more stories still to be told about the lives of the beloved characters in this series and we cannot wait for everyone at home to tune in to see what unfolds.”

Added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Crown Media Family Networks, “We are also excited to welcome to the family our new showrunner, Lindsay Sturman, who brings her immense talent to the show.”

In addition to Sturman and Krakow, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley, and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers.

This news of When Calls the Heart‘s renewal comes as one of Hallmark’s other dramas, Chesapeake Shores, will be ending with the upcoming sixth season. The 10-episode season is set to premiere later this summer.

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, TBA, Hallmark Channel