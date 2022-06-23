Trying Season 3 is right around the corner. The trailer for the heartwarming Apple TV+ comedy, which returns July 22, gives a glimpse into the trials and tribulations ahead for Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall).

As if trying to mindfully care for two children they hope to adopt wasn’t enough of a challenge, the couple also faces losing their home, which could spell disaster for their newly formed family.

“After a dramatic end to Season 2, the third season picks up with Nikki and Jason waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know,” Apple TV+ teases of Season 3. “Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.”

The end of Trying Season 2 saw Nikki and Jason engaged and caring for Princess, a young girl they bonded with over several adoption events. Now, they have another child to look after, and they quickly learn the nuanced struggles of earning the trust of these kids and building them a home. Check out more of their early parenthood efforts in the Trying Season 3 trailer, below.

In the two-minute preview, Nikki and Jason take the kids camping to try and bond, but Nikki struggles with the good parent/boring parent dynamic she sees forming.

“You never do anything by the book and it always works out. I do everything by the book and it never works out,” she tells Jason on the trip. Jason is a bit nonplussed in response, teasing that Nikki should just try to be more like him.

“You’re not being me, are you? To do that, you need to fully understand my, um, philosophy of life,” he says, barely buying what he’s saying, as Nikki laughs and teases back, “You rarely hear a phrase like that coming from someone eating two children’s’ yogurts.”

Season 3 will consist of eight episodes with the first two dropping Friday, July 22 on Apple TV+. New episodes will debut weekly from then on through September 2. Joining Smith and Spall in the cast are Eden Togwell as Princess, Mickey McAnulty as Tyler, Oliver Chris as Freddy, Sian Brooke as Karen, Darren Boyd as Scott, and Robyn Cara as Jen.

Trying is created, written, and executive produced by Andy Wolton alongside director Jim O’Hanlon and Josh Cole, who also executive produce. Sam Pinnell serves as a producer with Tim Mannion as co-producer. The series is a production of BBC Studios.

Trying Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 Premiere, Friday, July 22, New Episodes Weekly, Apple TV+