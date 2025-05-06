Trying will be back for another chapter as Apple TV+ renews the delightful British comedy for Season 5 at the streamer, continuing the story of couple Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they navigate parenthood.

While Season 5’s arrival may be unknown at this time, Apple has already revealed some exciting details about the upcoming chapter. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far. Stay tuned for updates as Season 5 takes shape, and scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come when Trying returns.

When will Trying Season 5 premiere?

No premiere date for Trying Season 5 has been announced at this time as it still needs to film, but stay tuned for updates as the latest chapter takes shape at Apple TV+.

Who will star in Trying Season 5?

As mentioned above, Smith and Spall will reprise their roles as Nikki and Jason, with Charlotte Riley returning as Kat, Scarlett Rayner as Princess, Cooper Turner as Tyler, Darren Boyd as Scott, and Sian Brooke as Karen. Additional casting hasn’t been revealed at this time, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed that more familiar faces will be back.

What will Trying Season 5 be about?

For those less acquainted with the series, Trying follows a couple, Nikki and Jason, who struggled to have children and decided to explore adoption. Ultimately, they adopted Princess and Tyler, a sister and brother who took a liking to them. Season 4 picked up five years post-adoption, offering fans a glimpse at their family dynamic well after their introductions. But, as Season 5’s logline teases, Nikki and Jason will be dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother, Kat (Riley), turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

Who makes Trying Season 5?

Trying is created, written, and executive produced by Andy Wolton. Meanwhile, Josh Cole, Sam Pinell, and Chris Susman also executive produce the series, which is produced for television by BBC Studios.

Stay tuned for more details on Trying Season 5, and relive every heartwarming moment from the sweet series so far by streaming Seasons 1 through 4 on Apple TV+.

Trying, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+