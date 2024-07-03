[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Trying Season 4 Episode 8 “Scott of the Atlantic.”]

Trying‘s fourth season has come to a close, but not without several cliffhangers for couple Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), leaving audiences hoping for answers in the future.

As the finale episode “Scott of the Atlantic” unfolds, Nikki’s secret of having met Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) while abroad sort of comes out when Princess discovers pictures of Kat on Nikki’s phone. To make matters more intense, Kat appears on the sidewalk outside Nikki and Jason’s home, hinting at drama to come, should the series return for Season 5.

“I found that so emotional, that whole storyline I find so emotional and being presented with that because also it’s a story that Nikki and Jason and us as actors have lived for four years,” Smith says of the weight of learning more about their kids’ mom. As fans saw in the penultimate episode, Nikki met Kat in Spain but lied to Princess about discovering Kat after the woman ghosted her.

The desire to protect Princess from the potentially painful reality of her biological mother leaves Nikki in a difficult position, but it’s one that Smith is eager to explore. “I’m really excited to see — hopefully if we get another series — what is presented in that. I genuinely don’t know where that would go. It could go so many different ways and [be] so exciting to see this new person in their life,” Smith muses.

Meanwhile, Jason was presented with the offer to become a social worker after coaching a group of prospective adoptees, including his adoptive son Tyler. “I think that that’s part of his journey in this season specifically, is that not only is he finding his place as a father, but he’s finding his place in the world and what it is that makes him an individual is actually of benefit to other people,” Spall reflects on Jason’s journey.

“There is a potential new job opportunity, which isn’t just a job opportunity, it’s a calling. It’s a vocation for Jason,” Spall adds. Whether he’ll pursue the vocation will remain to be seen if Season 5 comes to fruition. “He’s a real solid guy and I think that the more responsibility that you give him, the more he responds,” Spall points out, adding, “[Jason]’s a really lovely person to play.”

As the actor puts it, “Every season when we come back, it’s like a family reunion.” Here’s to hoping there’s one sooner than later.

