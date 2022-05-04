Neil Patrick Harris is gearing up for his next leading Netflix role as the streamer unveils a first look at the new series Uncoupled.

The show from co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman is officially set to premiere globally on the streamer Friday, July 29. The pair also executive produce the project alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Star is no stranger to the streamer as he currently helms the hit series Emily in Paris. His previous credits include Sex and the City. Meanwhile, Richman’s credits include Modern Family and Frasier.

In Uncoupled, Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael, a man who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsided him by walking out the door after 17 years together. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares, the first is losing what he thought was his soulmate and the other is suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Set to debut with eight 30-minute installments, the show’s first look offers insight into Michael’s world and teases potential future romance and partying in New York. And along with the video, Netflix also shared a few first-look photos.

While viewers wait for the show’s arrival, check out the first look at Uncoupled in the photos, above, and the video, below. And stay tuned for more previews of the comedy before its July debut.

Uncoupled, Series Premiere, Friday, July 29, Netflix