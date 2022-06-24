Daytime Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List
It’s the night recognizing excellence daytime television programming, and heading into the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, some shows have already picked up wins.
The Young and the Restless led nominees with 18, followed by General Hospital (with 17) and Days of Our Lives (with 11). Prior to the categories announced on June 24, The Young and the Restless had already picked up two wins, at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18. (The Kelly Clarkson Show was the big winner that night, with five.)
Check out the winners announced at the Daytime Emmys below, updated live.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Beyond Salem, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC
Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital, ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital, ABC
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud, Syndicated
Jeopardy!, Syndicated
Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
The Price Is Right, CBS
Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, Syndicated
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+ — WINNER
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Hot Ones, Complex Networks
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated — WINNER
Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood, Syndicated
Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated — WINNER
Extra, Syndicated
Inside Edition, Syndicated
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud, Syndicated
Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, Syndicated — WINNER
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+
2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards Winners — See the Full List
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated — WINNER
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC — WINNER
The Young and the Restless, CBS