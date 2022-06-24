Daytime Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List

It’s the night recognizing excellence daytime television programming, and heading into the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, some shows have already picked up wins.

The Young and the Restless led nominees with 18, followed by General Hospital (with 17) and Days of Our Lives (with 11). Prior to the categories announced on June 24, The Young and the Restless had already picked up two wins, at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18. (The Kelly Clarkson Show was the big winner that night, with five.)

Check out the winners announced at the Daytime Emmys below, updated live.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond Salem, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital, ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud, Syndicated

Jeopardy!, Syndicated

Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

The Price Is Right, CBS

Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+ — WINNER

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Hot Ones, Complex Networks

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated — WINNER

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood, Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated — WINNER

Extra, Syndicated

Inside Edition, Syndicated

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

Steve Harvey, Family Feud, Syndicated

Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, Syndicated — WINNER

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated — WINNER

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC — WINNER

The Young and the Restless, CBS