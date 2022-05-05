Daytime Emmy Nominations 2022: ‘The Young and the Restless’ & ‘General Hospital’ Lead Pack

Meredith Jacobs
Peter Bergman in The Young and the Restless, Laura Wright in General Hospital
Sonja Flemming/CBS; ABC/Craig Sjodin

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) have announced the nominees for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, the telecast for which will air live on Friday, June 24, at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. (It’s the 16th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network.)

Leading the nominees are The Young and the Restless (with 18), General Hospital (with 17), Days of Our Lives (with 11), The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View (each with nine), and The Bold and the Beautiful (with eight). After syndicated programming, ABC and CBS (with 31) and Netflix (with 27) lead networks in nominations.

Check out the nominees below.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond Salem, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actress

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series: Actor

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital, ABC
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC
Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem

Peacock

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC
Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
William Lipton as Cameron Webber, General Hospital, ABC
Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital, ABC
Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
Counter Space, Vice TV
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network
Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+
Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud, Syndicated
Jeopardy!, Syndicated
Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
The Price Is Right, CBS
Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch
Judge Mathis, Syndicated
Judy Justice, IMDbTV
The People’s Court, Syndicated

Judy Justice

Courtesy of Michael Becker for Amazon Freevee

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

For the Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network
Growing Floret, Magnolia Network
Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS
Small Business Revolution, Hulu
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix
Super Soul Sunday, OWN

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Dogs, Netflix
Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+
Penguin Town, Netflix
Samantha Brown’s Places to Love, PBS
Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix
Home Work, Magnolia Network
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines, MasterClass
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass
This Old House, PBS | Roku

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
First Film, Netflix
If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime
Music’s Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV
One Symphony, Two Orchestras, PBS
Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC
Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, Syndicated
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Hot Ones, Complex Networks
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood, Syndicated
Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated
Extra, Syndicated
Inside Edition, Syndicated

Outstanding Daytime Special

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX – Multiple Networks
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC
Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story, Apple TV
Recipe for Change, YouTube Originals
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

Outstanding Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen, PBS
Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals, Tastemade
Daym Drops, Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network
Christopher Kimball, Milk Street, PBS

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal, CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud, Syndicated
Leah Remini, People Puzzler, Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

Pat Sajak for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC/Eric McCandless

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View, ABC
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, Syndicated
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch
Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living, PBS
Gary Bredow, Start Up, PBS
Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places to Love, PBS
Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation, Syndicated
Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix
Kevin O’Connor, This Old House, PBS | Roku
Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town, Netflix

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated
Start Up, PBS
Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

Beyond Salem, Peacock
Days of Our Lives, NBC
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Cat People, Netflix
Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix
The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS
Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
The Good Road, PBS
The View, ABC

Daytime Emmys