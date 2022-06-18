The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the most wins at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 18. The daytime talk show won five total awards, and the night also included a first-time win for Amazon Freevee‘s Judy Justice (the streaming platform’s first Daytime Emmy win), and more.

Syndicated shows were the big winners of the night with 10. Netflix won 9, followed by CBS and PBS with three each. Other highlights include Ina Garten‘s Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food for Outstanding Culinary Series and wins for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Real, which both ended this year.

Presenters at the 49th annual ceremony included Norm Abram and Tom Silva (This Old House), Michael and Bianca Alexander (Conscious Living), Judge Frank Caprio (Caught in Providence), Daym Drops (Fresh, Fried & Crispy), Samantha Brown (Samantha Brown’s Places to Love), Sophia Roe (Counter Space), Jennifer Gareis (The Bold and the Beautiful), Raven Bowens (Days of our Lives / Beyond Salem), Tajh Bellow (General Hospital), and Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless).

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ (NATAS) ceremony was held at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California and was live-streamed at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps. The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 24. The event will air live on CBS at 9/8c.

Check out the full list of winners, below.

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network) — WINNER

Counter Space (Vice TV)

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals (Tastemade) — WINNER

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)

Daym Drops Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)

Christopher Kimball, Milk Street (PBS)

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Judy Justice (IMDbTV) — WINNER

Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Judge Mathis (SYNDICATED)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix) — WINNER

For The Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Penguin Town (Netflix) — WINNER

Dogs (Netflix)

Guy! Hawaiian Style (Discovery+)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)

Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Home Work (Magnolia Network) — WINNER

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines (MasterClass)

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration (MasterClass)

This Old House (PBS) | Roku

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

First Film (Netflix) — WINNER

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV)

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime)

Music’s Greatest Mysteries (AXS TV)

One Symphony, Two Orchestras (PBS)

Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Daytime Special

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) — WINNER

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox – Multiple Networks)

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story (Apple TV)

Recipe for Change (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program

Cornerstones: Founding Voices of The Black Church (PBS) — WINNER

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Hunger Interrupted (YouTube.com)

The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital)

On the Rise Eater (Legacy)

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) — WINNER

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED), “Treat Yourself” — WINNER

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED), “MORE Barry-more”

Dr. Phil (SYNDICATED), “Crossroads”

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) — WINNER

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) — WINNER

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living (PBS)

Gary Bredow, Start Up (PBS)

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Kevin O’Connor, This Old House (PBS/Roku)

Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Start Up (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) — WINNER

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC) — WINNER

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The Good Road (PBS)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Cat People (Netflix) — WINNER

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Original Song

“Grateful For It All,” The Young and the Restless (CBS) — WINNER

“Next To You,” The Young and the Restless (CBS)

“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song,” Talks With Mama Tina (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The View (ABC)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Cinematography

Penguin Town (Netflix) — WINNER

Culture Quest (PBS)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem (CBN)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube) — WINNER

Cat People (Netflix)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Good Road (PBS)

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Penguin Town (Netflix) — WINNER

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

Headspace: Guide to Meditation (Netflix) — WINNER

Cat People (Netflix)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)

Home Work (Magnolia Network)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Casting

The Young and the Restless (CBS) — WINNER

Days of Our Lives/Beyond Salem (NBC/Peacock)

Dogs (Netflix)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

General Hospital (ABC)

Nick Cannon (SYNDICATED)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Hairstyling

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch) — WINNER

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Makeup

The Real (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

General Hospital (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER

The View (ABC)