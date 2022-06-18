‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Leads 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards Wins — See Full List
The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the most wins at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 18. The daytime talk show won five total awards, and the night also included a first-time win for Amazon Freevee‘s Judy Justice (the streaming platform’s first Daytime Emmy win), and more.
Syndicated shows were the big winners of the night with 10. Netflix won 9, followed by CBS and PBS with three each. Other highlights include Ina Garten‘s Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food for Outstanding Culinary Series and wins for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Real, which both ended this year.
Presenters at the 49th annual ceremony included Norm Abram and Tom Silva (This Old House), Michael and Bianca Alexander (Conscious Living), Judge Frank Caprio (Caught in Providence), Daym Drops (Fresh, Fried & Crispy), Samantha Brown (Samantha Brown’s Places to Love), Sophia Roe (Counter Space), Jennifer Gareis (The Bold and the Beautiful), Raven Bowens (Days of our Lives / Beyond Salem), Tajh Bellow (General Hospital), and Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless).
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ (NATAS) ceremony was held at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California and was live-streamed at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps. The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Friday, June 24. The event will air live on CBS at 9/8c.
Check out the full list of winners, below.
Outstanding Culinary Series
Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network) — WINNER
Counter Space (Vice TV)
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)
Mary McCartney Serves It Up (Discovery+)
Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)
Outstanding Culinary Host
Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals (Tastemade) — WINNER
Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)
Daym Drops Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food (Food Network)
Christopher Kimball, Milk Street (PBS)
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Judy Justice (IMDbTV) — WINNER
Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)
Judge Mathis (SYNDICATED)
The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix) — WINNER
For The Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)
Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)
Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)
Small Business Revolution (Hulu)
Super Soul Sunday (OWN)
Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program
Penguin Town (Netflix) — WINNER
Dogs (Netflix)
Guy! Hawaiian Style (Discovery+)
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)
Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)
Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program
Home Work (Magnolia Network) — WINNER
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)
Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines (MasterClass)
Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration (MasterClass)
This Old House (PBS) | Roku
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
First Film (Netflix) — WINNER
Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
If These Walls Could Rock (AXS TV)
Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation (Lifetime)
Music’s Greatest Mysteries (AXS TV)
One Symphony, Two Orchestras (PBS)
Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube.com)
Outstanding Daytime Special
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) — WINNER
20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox – Multiple Networks)
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story (Apple TV)
Recipe for Change (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program
Cornerstones: Founding Voices of The Black Church (PBS) — WINNER
9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)
Hunger Interrupted (YouTube.com)
The Juneteenth Menu (Food Network Digital)
On the Rise Eater (Legacy)
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) — WINNER
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED), “Treat Yourself” — WINNER
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED), “MORE Barry-more”
Dr. Phil (SYNDICATED), “Crossroads”
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Ted King as Jack Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) — WINNER
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)
Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Daytime Program Host
Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix) — WINNER
Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, Conscious Living (PBS)
Gary Bredow, Start Up (PBS)
Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)
Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)
Kevin O’Connor, This Old House (PBS/Roku)
Patton Oswalt, Penguin Town (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Start Up (PBS)
Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS) — WINNER
Cat People (Netflix)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
The Minimalists: Less is Now (Netflix)
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)
Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC) — WINNER
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The Good Road (PBS)
The View (ABC)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Cat People (Netflix) — WINNER
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Penguin Town (Netflix)
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
Wildlife Nation (SYNDICATED)
Outstanding Original Song
“Grateful For It All,” The Young and the Restless (CBS) — WINNER
“Next To You,” The Young and the Restless (CBS)
“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song,” Talks With Mama Tina (Facebook Watch)
Outstanding Lighting Direction
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The View (ABC)
Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Technical Team, Camera Work, Video
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Cinematography
Penguin Town (Netflix) — WINNER
Culture Quest (PBS)
Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)
In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem (CBN)
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Power On: The Story of Xbox (YouTube) — WINNER
Cat People (Netflix)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
Penguin Town (Netflix)
Shelter Me: Soul Awakened (PBS)
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
The Good Road (PBS)
Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (SYNDICATED)
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Penguin Town (Netflix) — WINNER
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix)
You vs. Wild: Out Cold (Netflix)
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design
Headspace: Guide to Meditation (Netflix) — WINNER
Cat People (Netflix)
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (Netflix)
Home Work (Magnolia Network)
The View (ABC)
Outstanding Casting
The Young and the Restless (CBS) — WINNER
Days of Our Lives/Beyond Salem (NBC/Peacock)
Dogs (Netflix)
General Hospital (ABC)
Start Up (PBS)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
General Hospital (ABC)
Nick Cannon (SYNDICATED)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Hairstyling
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch) — WINNER
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
The Real (SYNDICATED)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Talk (CBS)
The View (ABC)
Outstanding Makeup
The Real (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
General Hospital (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED) — WINNER
The View (ABC)