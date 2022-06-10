‘The Boys’ Renewed for Season 4 at Prime Video

Prime Video has given the greenlight to more episodes of its megahit series The Boys as the streamer orders a fourth season one week after its long-awaited and explosive third season premiere.

The news comes as the Emmy-nominated series co-produced with Sony Pictures Television continues to release new installments each Friday through July 8. In Season 3’s first three days, The Boys has seen a 17% increase in its worldwide audience over Season 2 and a 234% increase over Season 1.

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real.”

“This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that,” Sanders continued. “We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” said showrunner Kripke. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

For those less familiar with the show, The Boys is based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson about a group of vigilantes who keep misbehaving superheroes in line. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) leads the titular vigilante crew in a fight against Supes that abuse their power, are as influential as politicians, and revered as gods.

When the Supes are supported and marketed by a conglomerate like Vought International, efforts to uncover their true behaviors are trickier than one would think. But in Season 3 Butcher is evening the odds against the Supes by shooting up Temp V, a concoction that includes Compound V, the material needed to bring out superpowers in individuals.

The Boys renewal is just one of the franchise’s many ongoing successes as the animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical streams on Prime Video and fans look forward to the Untitled Boys Spinoff set at America’s only college exclusively for young Supes, which is now in production.

Alongside Urban, The Boys stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minfie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles, among others.

Stay tuned for more on The Boys as Season 3 streams on Prime Video and Season 4 begins to take shape.

