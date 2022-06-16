‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas Is Marilyn Monroe in First Look at Netflix Flick (VIDEO)

Netflix is unveiling a first look at the highly-anticipated film Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as iconic actress Marilyn Monroe.

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. Set to release Friday, September 23 on Netflix, the film is directed and written for the screen by Andrew Dominik.

Blonde chronicles Marilyn’s volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, blurring the lines between fact and fiction, exploring the widening split between her public persona and private life. The teaser reflects this split as de Armas looks into a mirror, and although she’s visibly upset on the outside, her reflection giggles in the way Marilyn always did.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” said Ana de Armas in a statement. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

Joining the actress in the film are Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Xavier Samuel, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Scoot McNairy, Dan Butler, Garret Dillahunt, Lucy Devito, and Ned Bellamy.

Christina Oh serves as an executive producer, meanwhile, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson produce the project. Check out the first look, below, and stay tuned for more on the film before it arrives in September.

