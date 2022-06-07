Geeked Week continues for Netflix and Day 2 was filled with movie news including first looks at many of the streamer’s upcoming titles.

Hosted by Jaeden Martell and Reece Feldman a.k.a. guywithamoviecamera, the streamed event unveiled exclusive first looks at Day Shift, The Gray Man, Spiderhead, and many more. Below, we’re breaking down all of the reveals.

The Sea Beast

Premiering Friday, July 8, The Sea Beast is an animated adventure from director Chris Williams (Moana) that takes viewers on the open waters for an epic adventure following a legendary sea monster hunter (voiced by Karl Urban) whose life is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship.

Troll

Netflix also unveiled a first look at the Norwegian folklore-inspired action-adventure, Troll, which is about an ancient creature that’s awakened after being trapped in a mountain for a thousand years. Together, an unlikely group of heroes must unite to try and stop it as is teased in the sneak peek, above.

Day Shift

And don’t miss Jamie Foxx alongside Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg in a first look at their action-packed vampire comedy Day Shift. Set to arrive Friday, August 12, Day Shift follows a hardworking dad (Foxx) who uses his pool-cleaning job as a front for his real gig as a vampire killer.

Killer Book Club

The streamer also shared a first look from its upcoming adaptation of Killer Book Club

The streamer also shared a first look from its upcoming adaptation of Killer Book Club, the story follows a group of college students who are haunted by an anonymous stalker threatening to take their lives and expose a killer secret.

Blasted

The official trailer for Blasted was also shared, teasing what viewers can anticipate from the movie later this month on Friday, June 28. The sci-fi comedy is inspired by a real-life UFO phenomenon in Norway and the film follows two childhood besties who reunite as the “kick-ass laser tag” team they once were to stop an invasion.

Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead

Netflix also gave viewers their first look at Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead, which is sure to satisfy anyone’s blood thirst. The zombie apocalypse comedy is based on the original manga series from writer Haro Aso and illustrator Kotaro Takata.

Wendell & Wild

From the minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, Wendell & Wild is a new stop motion film

From the minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, Wendell & Wild is a new stop motion film about two demon brothers who trade the Underworld for the Land of the Living. Ahead of the movie’s October release, Netflix gave viewers a peek at the action with a special clip.

Spiderhead

This film from Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski arrives Friday, June 17 and ahead of the movie’s premiere, Geeked Week unveiled a special clip featuring Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth. The movie follows two young convicts (Teller and Jurnee Smollett) who are grappling with their pasts in a facility that’s run by a visionary (Hemsworth) who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder offers viewers an update on his science fantasy epic

Zack Snyder offers viewers an update on his science fantasy epic which tells the story of a peaceful colony that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical leader and tasks a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them in their fight.

The Gray Man

The Russo Brothers’ forthcoming movie starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is almost here, but before the movie’s July 22 debut, the directors sat down for a panel discussion and shared an exclusive first look clip at the action film. The Gray Man follows a skilled CIA operative (Gosling) who accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets and is targeted by his psychopathic former colleague (Evans) who puts a bounty on his head.

The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso joined author Soman Chainani for a special panel discussing Paul Feig’s onscreen adaptation of the beloved best-selling book series. Along with teasing what viewers can expect from the movie about two best friends at an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil, Netflix shared a new teaser for the upcoming title.

Stay tuned for what’s in store as Netflix’s Geeked Week continues.