Brendan Gleeson in 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale,' and Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Jonathan Hession / © Searchlight Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection; © A24 /Courtesy Everett Collection; Allyson Riggs /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

The 2023 Oscars nominations are out, and chances are that you recognized at least some of the 20 up for the acting awards (16 of which are first-time nominees) from their TV roles.

After all, a few, such as Angela Bassett from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Brendan Fraser from The Whale, are currently starring in shows. Others have roles coming up, like Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All at Once and Colin Farrell from The Banshees of Inisherin. Others you know from their past roles, like Michelle Williams and Judd Hirsch from The Fabelmans.

So while you can stream the nominees before the 2023 Oscars on March 12, you can also check out most of their television work as well. Scroll down as take a look at the actors up for awards and their most notable TV roles, including where you can watch if the shows are available.

2023 Oscars, Sunday, March 12, 8/7c, ABC

Cate Blanchett in Tar
© Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection

Cate Blanchett

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for Tar

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Elizabeth Ashton in Heartland, Pat Masters in Stateless (Netflix), Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs. America (Hulu)

Ana de Armas in Blonde
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ana de Armas

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for Blonde

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Carolina Leal Solís in The Boarding School (Vix), Nerea in Hispania, la leyenda

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
© Momentum Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Andrea Riseborough

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for To Leslie

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Evangeline in Bloodline (Netflix), Dee in National Treasure (Hulu), Judy Schneider in Waco (Paramount+), Emma Lynwood in ZeroZeroZero (Prime Video)

Michelle Williams in 'The Fabelmans'
Merie Weismiller Wallace / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Michelle Williams

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for The Fabelmans

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Jen Lindley in Dawson’s Creek (Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max), Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon (Hulu)

Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Allyson Riggs /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Michelle Yeoh

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Mei Foster/Li-Na in Strike Back, Lotus in Marco Polo (Netflix), Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+), Scían in The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix)

Austin Butler in 'Elvis'
© Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Austin Butler

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for Elvis

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): James Garrett in Zoey 101 (Paramount+, Netflix), James “Wilke” Wilkerson III in Switched at Birth (Hulu), Sebastian Kydd in The Carrie Diaries (CW Seed), Wil Ohmsford in The Shannara Chronicles

Colin Farrell in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
© Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Colin Farrell

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Danny Byrne in Ballykissangel (Britbox), Billy in Scrubs (Hulu), Detective Ray Velcoro in True Detective (HBO Max), Oswald Cobblepot in The Penguin (upcoming, HBO Max)

Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale'
© A24 /Courtesy Everett Collection

Brendan Fraser

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Ben in Scrubs (Hulu), John Gunther in The Affair (Showtime), Peter Swann in Professionals (CW Seed), Cliff Steele in Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Paul Mescal in 'Aftersun'
© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Paul Mescal

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for Aftersun

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Connell in Normal People (Hulu), Sean McKeogh in The Deceived (Starz)

Bill Nighy in 'Living'
© Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection

Bill Nighy

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for Living

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Saint Germain in Castlevania (Netflix), Thomas Newton in The Man Who Fell to Earth (Showtime)

Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Annette Brown /© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Angela Bassett

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Cate Banfield in ER (Hulu, HBO Max), Marie Laveau/Desiree Dupree/Ramona Royale/Lee Harris in American Horror Story (Prime Video, Hulu), Athena Grant in 9-1-1 (Hulu)

Hong Chau in 'The Whale'
© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Hong Chau

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for The Whale

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Linh in Treme (HBO Max), Jackie in Big Little Lies (HBO Max), Lady Trieu in Watchmen (HBO Max), Audrey Temple in Homecoming (Prime Video)

Kerry Condon in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
© Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kerry Condon

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Octavia of the Julii in Rome (HBO Max), Rosie in Luck (HBO Max), Dr. Zoe Boyle in Believe, Molly Sullivan in Ray Donovan (Showtime), Stacey Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jamie Lee Curtis

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Lt. Barbara Duran in Operation Petticoat, Hannah Miller in Anything But Love, Dr. Samantha Ryan in NCIS (Netflix, Paramount+), Dean Cathy Munsch in Scream Queens (Tubi)

Stephanie Hsu in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Allyson Riggs /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Stephanie Hsu

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Joy in The Path (Hulu), Mei in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Brendan Gleeson in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Jonathan Hession / © Searchlight Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Brendan Gleeson

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Bill Hodges in Mr. Mercedes (Peacock), Donald Trump in The Comey Rule (Netflix, Showtime), Scott in State of the Union (Sundance Now, AMC+)

Brian Tyree Henry in 'Causeway'
Wilson Webb /© Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Brian Tyree Henry

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for Causeway

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Armando/Coyote in HouseBroken (Hulu), Elijah in Big Mouth (Netflix), Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in Atlanta (Hulu)

Judd Hirsch in 'The Fabelmans'
Merie Weismiller Wallace / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Judd Hirsch

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for The Fabelmans

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Alex Reiger in Taxi, John Lacey in Dear John, Alan Eppes in Numb3rs, Bill Herndon in Damages (Hulu), Abe in Forever (CW Seed), Ben “Pop-Pop” Goldberg in The Goldbergs (Hulu)

Barry Keoghan in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
© Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Barry Keoghan

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Wayne in Love/Hate, Cormac McDevitt in Rebellion (Netflix), Pavel in Chernobyl (HBO Max)

Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Allyson Riggs /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ke Huy Quan

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Sam in Nothing Is Easy, Jasper Kwong in Head of the Class (HBO Max), Loki (upcoming, Disney+)

