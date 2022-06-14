HBO Max‘s hit reality series FBOY Island will officially come back for Season 2 this summer. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, FBOY Island Season 2 will premiere Thursday, July 14, with new episodes coming out each week through August 4. And the streamer promises the return of some familiar faces and a bombshell plot twist that changes everything.

In the upcoming season of FBOY Island, three new women — Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda — move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men who may or may not be there for the right reasons. The 13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” will be looking for love, while 13 self-proclaimed “FBoys” are there to compete for cold, hard cash.

“The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection,” HBO Max teases. “By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY Island is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

FBOY Island will drop the first three of 10 episodes on July 14, followed by three episodes on July 21, two episodes on July 28, and the final two episodes on August 4. Season 2 was filmed earlier this year in Cabo San Lucas.

The inaugural season of the reality dating series was HBO Max’s biggest launch for a reality show since the streamer debuted in Spring 2020. The show’s form-breaking concept was created by Elan Gale of The Bachelor franchise. Sam Dean (12 Dates of Christmas, Love is Blind) serves as co-showrunner with Bill Dixon.

FBOY Island is produced by STXalternative. Gale serves executive producer for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg and Audrey E. Smith for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Glaser, and co-showrunners Dean and Dixon.

Meet the cast of FBOY Island Season 2, below.

Host Nikki Glaser

Mia Emani Jones

Tamaris Sepulveda

Louise Barnard

The Men of Season 2

