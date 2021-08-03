‘FBOY Island’ Makes a Splash on HBO Max as Streamer’s Biggest Reality Series

FBOY Island came to play as the new HBO Max series becomes the streamer’s most-watched reality program to date.

The unscripted series hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser debuted Thursday, July 29 with the first three episodes. Viewer reception to the show made it the biggest premiere weekend for an HBO Max Original reality series since the platform’s launch last year.

Generating more than 10,000 individual posts across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook over the course of its first four days of streaming, FBOY Island has begun a social media conversation. The show follows three bachelorettes – Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig – as they attempt to find love with one of the 24 eligible bachelors.

The catch is that while 12 of the men are self-proclaimed “nice guys” the other 12 are self-professed “fboys” who are not interested in romance and are only on the show for money and fame. With big bucks at stake, it’s a game of sorting out the good from the less noble as the series asks can fboys be reformed or do nice guys always finish last?

Streamers are eager to see what’s next, so catch up on the excitement with FBOY Island‘s first three installments ahead of the next round of episodes arriving Thursday, August 5. The series is part of HBO Max’s “Summer of Unscripted” lineup which includes The Hype arriving August 12, and Sweet Life: Los Angeles arriving August 19.

FBOY Island is executive produced by creator Elan Gale, Jason Goldberg, Ben Bitoni, Glaser, and showrunner Sam Dean. Stay tuned for more drama as the reality series continues to unfold.

