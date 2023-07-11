‘Bachelorette’ Alum Katie Thurston Joins The CW’s ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3

Katie Thurston is looking for love once again, this time on a brand new network. The former Bachelorette star has joined the third season of The CW‘s FBoy Island, which will premiere this fall.

The CW released a short teaser video (watch below) on Monday, July 10, which shows Thurston preparing for a confessional. When the director says, “FBoy Island, Season 3, Take 1,” Thurston reacts in shock.

“Wait, FBoy Island? Are you kid—?” the reality star says before being cut off.

Thurston, who led Season 17 of ABC‘s The Bachelorette, will be one of three women living in a tropical paradise while surrounded by 26 men —13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 13 self-proclaimed “Fboys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

Throughout the season, Thurston and the other two women will navigate the dating pool together in hopes of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, it will be revealed who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately chose, and who walks away with the prize money.

The move to a rival network is a rare situation for a member of the Bachelor Nation, who tend to stick within the world of ABC. In addition to leading The Bachelorette, Thurston also appeared in Season 25 of The Bachelor. However, she chose not to feature on Bachelor in Paradise.

FBoy Island‘s third season will be its first on a new network after the reality dating series was canceled last year. The show originally aired on HBO Max (now Max) but was axed amid the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger cutbacks. The CW picked up the series and a spinoff, FGirl Island, earlier this year.

Created and executive produced by Elan Gale, FBoy Island is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who also serves as an exec producer. Jason Goldberg, Noah Fogelson, and Bob Simonds also executive produce.

FBoy Island, Season 3, Fall 2023, The CW