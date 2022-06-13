The 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who may not be arriving until 2023, but the cast list is already stacked — and the latest addition is Neil Patrick Harris.

The BBC announced that the Emmy winner is already filming scenes that will be part of the special. We’ll have to wait for any details about who he’s playing, however.

“It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait,” showrunner Russell T. Davis (taking over following Chris Chibnall’s upcoming departure) said in a statement. “But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!” That suggests that he may be an antagonist for the Doctor — though there is a question of which Doctor — as does Harris’ caption on his post on Instagram with the news. See it below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor will be regenerating in the upcoming fall 2022 special, while Ncuti Gatwa has already been announced to be taking over the role. But it has also been revealed that David Tennant (who played the Tenth Doctor), as well as Catherine Tate (who played companion Donna Noble), will be back for the 60th anniversary special. Details as to how that’s possible have yet to be revealed.

“They’re back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?” Davies said at the time. “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Plus, Yasmin Finney will be appearing as Rose, after Billie Piper previously starred as companion Rose Tyler. “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose?” Davies asked at the time.

Might Harris’ character play a role in these surprising additions for the 60th anniversary special and hence that “Doctor beware” tease? We’ll have to wait and see.

Doctor Who, 60th Anniversary Special, 2023, BBC America