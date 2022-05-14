‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant & Catherine Tate to Return for Show’s 60th Anniversary

One of Doctor Who‘s most-loved pairings is officially set to return to the franchise as former stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate have begun filming scenes for the show’s 60th-anniversary celebrations set to air in 2023.

Their reunion was announced by BBC who shared that Tennant and Tate would reprise their roles as the Doctor and Donna who parted ways when the Doctor had to wipe Donna’s memory. The action was done in order to make Donna forget him so that her life could be saved.

As viewers will recall, the Doctor left her family with a dire warning that if Donna were to ever remember him, she will die. But as this reunion sees the two coming face-to-face once again, the big question is, what is bringing the Doctor and Donna back together again in the first place?

“They’re back!,” showrunner Russell T. Davies exclaims in a statement. “And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback,” he teased.

“The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.” Could there be a more exciting tease? It’s doubtful. Thankfully, fans will surely have plenty to look forward to.

In Tennant’s last episode, his Doctor famously stated, “I don’t want to go…” Well, it seems as though he and the show’s adoring fans are finally getting what they want as the iconic duo returns to screens. Stay tuned for more news on Tennant and Tate’s return as the Doctor and Donna, and keep an eye out for more Doctor Who news.