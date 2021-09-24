‘Doctor Who’: Russell T. Davies to Return as Showrunner After Chris Chibnall’s Exit

Whovians know the person who will be taking over one of the spots being vacated on Doctor Who very well.

Russell T. Davies (A Very English Scandal, It’s a Sin) will be returning to the iconic sci-fi series to take over as showrunner in 2023, following Chris Chibnall’s departure. Both Chibnall and the Thirteenth Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, announced their exits after a six-part season this fall and three specials in 2022.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in a statement. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm — I’m still a viewer for now.”

Davies’ return — he played a major role in reviving and turning Doctor Who into the global phenomenon it became and worked on the show from 2005 to 2009, with the Ninth (Christopher Eccleston) and Tenth Doctors (David Tennant), and created two spin-offs, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures — comes as Doctor Who will be celebrating its 60th anniversary.

“It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home,” Chibnall said. “Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him. Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales — and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world — have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

“As the 13th Doctor prepares to embark on new and extraordinary adventures, the winds of change are blowing… bringing with them news to delight Doctor Who fans across the globe,” Piers Wenger, BBC Director of Drama added. “We are thrilled that Russell is returning to Doctor Who to build on the huge achievements of Chris and Jodie. Thank you to the two of them and the team in Cardiff for all they continue to do for the show and hello Russell, it’s wonderful to have you back.”

The next Doctor will be announced at a later date.

Doctor Who, Season 13, TBA, BBC America