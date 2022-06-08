Critics Choice Association to Honor Bob Saget With Impact Award

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT is paying tribute to Bob Saget during the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday, June 12.

The CCA and NPACT will honor the Full House star with the Impact Award which will be presented by the late performer’s longtime friend and colleague John Stamos to Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. The event is set to take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Back in 2018, Saget hosted the inaugural NPACT Impact Awards, now known as the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The awards were created to honor and recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted, and reality programming across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

This year’s ceremony is being hosted by actors, comedians, and television and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar. Presenters who are set to appear include Alan Tudyk, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chris Hardwick, Chrishell Stause, Derek Hough, Garcelle Beauvais, Judge Mathis, Kandi Burruss, Kathy Griffin, Rob Riggle, Michelle Visage, Padma Lakshmi, and Tyler Henry among others.

As fans know, Bob Saget was more than just Danny Tanner on Full House, the comedian made an impact on plenty of other shows including America’s Funniest Home Videos and Entourage. Following Saget’s death earlier this year, TV Guide Magazine honored him with the Celebrating Bob Saget Special Issue, acknowledging his expansive career.

While he was loved on television, Saget’s final months were spent performing standup routines for fans across the United States, getting back to his comedy roots.