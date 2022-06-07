Carol Burnett Joins ‘Mrs. American Pie’ as Series Regular at Apple TV+

Carol Burnett is heading back to television in a series regular role for Apple TV+‘s Mrs. American Pie.

Created by Dead to Me‘s Abe Sylvia, the comedy series was ordered in February and is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel of the same name. Mrs. American Pie will place Burnett opposite funny woman Kristen Wiig who is set to lead the show set in the early 1970s.

The series follows Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at one of America’s most exclusive tables, otherwise known as Palm Beach high society. While Maxine tries to cross the impermeable line between the haves and have-nots, the comedy asks questions like, how do you get a seat at the table? Who gets a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Burnett has been cast in the role of Norma, otherwise known as the grande dame of Palm Beach high society and a keeper of secrets. Along with Burnett and Wiig, the series also features executive producer Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, and Ricky Martin.

Joining Dern as executive producers on the project are Jayme Lemons, Katie O’Connell Marsh, director Tate Taylor, and John Norris. Meanwhile, Sylvia serves as writer and showrunner on Mrs. American Pie which gives Burnett her leading series regular TV role since The Carol Burnett Show.

The comedy legend’s most recent TV credits have included Mad About You, Hot in Cleveland, Hawaii Five-0, and Glee among others.