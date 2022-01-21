‘Finding Your Roots’: Kathryn Hahn Uncovers a Family Secret in First Look (VIDEO)

While WandaVision‘s catch “Agatha All Along” is still running through the minds of Kathryn Hahn fans, she’s absorbed by family secrets in the latest episode of PBS‘s Finding Your Roots.

The actress, who enchanted viewers with her turn as Agatha Harkness in the Marvel series, is digging into her family history in the latest episode of the long-running show and we have an exclusive sneak peek. In the clip, above, Hahn sits down with host Henry Louis Gates Jr. to reflect on her ancestry.

Upon listening to and looking over the findings being shared, Hahn’s surprise about her Great Great Great Grandfather’s past can’t be contained. Birth records indicate some interesting activity for the man she calls Wilhelm.

Records reveal Wilhelm’s moved from Prussia to Wisconsin where he ended up creating a new life for himself. So, what happened in the seven years between earlier records and this new information that Hahn is seeing? Find out in the clip, above.

Hahn delves into her family’s past in the January 25 episode of Finding Your Roots which also features Better Things star, Pamela Adlon. Along with Hahn and Adlon, this season’s other celebrity guests include Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson, Terry Crews, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Tony Danza, Anita Hill, Regina King, Nathan Lane, John Leguizamo, Damon Lindelof, Mario Lopez, Leslie Odom, Jr., André Leon Talley, Melissa Villaseñor, and Lena Waithe.

Don’t miss the mysteries as they’re unfolded in Finding Your Roots, and check out the full sneak peek, above.

Finding Your Roots, Season 8, Tuesdays, 8/7c, PBS, Check your local listings