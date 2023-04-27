ATX TV Festival Sets Women of ‘Outlander,’ ‘Andor’ & More Must-See Events

ATX TV Festival is unveiling additional programming for Season 12 of the festival, which is slated to take place June 1 through June 4 in Austin, Texas.

Among the panels and presentations fans can look forward to are “Women of Outlander,” held June 1, on World Outlander Day, the presentation will feature stars Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton alongside executive producers Maril Davis and Toni Graphia. And don’t miss a special one-on-one conversation about Andor between creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy and his fellow writer Beau Willimon as they reflect on Season 1.

And HouseBroken‘s co-creators and voice stars Tim Simons and Clea DuVall will join their fellow co-creators and executive producers Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden for a talk about their animated Fox comedy. Also on had are stars of Fox’s Accused, Whitney Cummings and Betsy Brandt who will join showrunner and executive producer Howard Gordon for a conversation about adapting the series for an American audience.

The “Leading Ladies of Prime Video” segment will feature a blend of panelists from The Horror of Dolores Roach and With Love including The Horror of Dolores Roach star Justina Machado and With Love‘s Emeraude Toubia. Meanwhile, Gloria Calderón Kellett who is the creator, showrunner, executive producer, director, and actor of both series will also participate in the event.

Mayans M.C. will also have a presence at the festival as FX Networks presents an inside look at the final season with co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer, and director Elgin James as well as cast members JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, and JR Bourne. Representing Hulu at the festival are Tiny Beautiful Things creator and showrunner Liz Tigelaar and fellow executive producer, author Cheryl Strayed.

And don’t miss a first look at grown-ish Season 6 with a panel featuring executive producer Craig Doyle and stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, and Diggy Simmons. Also on the Freeform front are Cruel Summer‘s Season 2 premiere presentation and Q&A with executive producers Elle Triedman and Michelle Purple and cast members Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and Griffin Gluck. And catch FROM‘s Season 2 panel with star Harrold Perrineau and executive producer and director Jack Bender.

Additionally, there will be a Q&A following a screening of Prime Video‘s docuseries The Ride with Ezekiel Mitchell, JJ Gottsch, and Eric Detwiler. Another docuseries presentation to look out for is “Backstage with Austin City Limits: 50 Years of Making Music in Austin,” which will go behind the scenes of the iconic music television series, Austin City Limits with Austin PBS and the producers and technicians that have made the series possible for 49 seasons.

“State of the Union: A Conversation with TV’s Leaders,” which will address the state of the industry as well as the personal and professional philosophies the panelists bring to their individual brands. Featured in this segment are Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, President of Universal Television Alternative Studio, Toby Gorman, and Lisa Katz who is the President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

And casting directors Jeanie Bacharach, Richard Hicks, Felicia Fasano, and David Rapaport take a deep dive into “Casting Adaptations.” Also pulling the curtain back on productions are designers Trayce Gigi Field and Tiffany Hasbourne who will participate in a close up on “Costume Design.”

Don’t miss the lineup, check out what’s in store for ATX TV Festival and learn more about ticketing, here.