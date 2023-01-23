Razzies 2023 Nominations: Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ & Tom Hanks Lead the Way

The Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) are back and ready to celebrate (or denounce?) the worst in cinema from the past year, with Netflix‘s Blonde leading the way with eight nominations.

“[Blonde] ‘explores’ the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe… by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” the Razzie organizers said of the Andrew Dominik-directed movie, which stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as the beloved Hollywood icon.

The critically panned biopic picked up nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Director, both Dominik, “whose work here says more about him than it does about his subject.”

Tom Hanks and Pete Davidson also came in for a hammering, as both received two nominations in the Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor categories. Hanks was slammed for his portrayal of Gepetto in Disney’s Pinocchio, as well as his “latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Col. Tom Parker” in the hit biopic Elvis.

Davidson, meanwhile, was highlighted for his cameo in the “laugh-free stoner comedy” Good Mourning and his voice role in the computer-animated movie Marmaduke.

In the Worst Actress category, Bryce Dallas Howard picked up a nomination for her performance in Jurassic World: Dominion, while Penelope Cruz was nominated for Worst Supporting Actress for her part in the spy thriller The 355.

The 43rd Razzie Awards will unveil the winners on Saturday, March 11, the day before the Academy Awards.

Check out the complete list of nominations below and the official video announcement.

WORST PICTURE



Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR



Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL



Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) / Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE



Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR



Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY



Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow, Story by Trevorrow & Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless