‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Release Date, First Footage Revealed by Disney+

The witches will be stirring up some magic this fall as Disney+ has announced that the much-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 will land on the streamer on Friday, September 30.

Disney revealed the news during its upfronts presentation on Tuesday, where audiences got a sneak peek at rough-cut footage from the upcoming movie. According to Entertainment Weekly, the clip showed two young girls lighting the Black Flame Candle, summoning the film’s central witches, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

“Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!” Midler is said to squeal in the footage. The characters then perform a rendition of Elton John’s “The Bitch Is Back. Doug Jones, Sam Richardson, and Tony Hale also appear in the clip.

Details on the film’s plot remain scarce, but it is expected to revolve around three modern-day teens, played by Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Story). The trio of girls attempts to stop the Sanderson sisters’ revenge plot after they’re resurrected 29 years after the events of the first movie.

Emmy-winning actor Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) is set to star in the film, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Ginger Minj, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, and Kahmora Hall, who EW reports will play drag versions of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah, respectively.

“I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus,” said director Anne Fletcher in a previous statement. “Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow.

She continued: “And how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?”

Hocus Pocus 2, Friday, September 30, Disney+