All the Shows Being Held for the Midseason
As current seasons end, networks are already looking ahead to next year. And in addition to announcing fall schedules (premiere dates still to come), they’ve also set which shows won’t be returning until the midseason.
Some aren’t surprising, like The Bachelor and American Idol, as well as some of the new series joining networks’ primetime lineups, while other shows are making the move from the fall. For example, A Million Little Things is becoming a midseason show for its fifth season, and the CW doesn’t have either of its remaining Arrowverse series (The Flash and Superman & Lois) on its fall schedule.
Scroll down to check out all the shows, by network, not hitting our screens until the midseason. (Note: Fox has yet to release its 2022-2023 plans.)
ABC
American Idol
The Bachelor
Judge Steve Harvey
A Million Little Things
Not Dead Yet (New Series)
The Wonder Years
CBS
Lingo (New Series)
Secret Celebrity Renovation
Superfan (New Series)
Tough as Nails
True Lies (New Series)
NBC
American Auto
The Blacklist
Grand Crew
LA Fire and Rescue (New Series)
Million Dollar Island (New Series)
Night Court (New Series)
That’s My Jam
The Wall
The Wheel (New Series)
The CW
The Flash
Gotham Knights (New Series)
Masters of Illusion
Nancy Drew
Recipe for Disaster (New Series)
Riverdale
Superman & Lois