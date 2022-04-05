FOX Summer 2022 Schedule: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Returns, ‘MasterChef’ Premiere & More

FOX has announced its upcoming lineup of summer programming, and it’s filled with the return of beloved reality competition series.

Kicking off FOX’s summer 2022 schedule is the Season 17 premiere of So You Think You Can Dance. The Emmy-winning series returns after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And with it comes new judges Matthew Morrison, JoJo Siwa, and beloved SYTYCD alum and Ellen MC Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Following the dance show’s return, Niecy Nash will host the revival of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Also returning to the network this summer are Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam, Gordon Ramsay’s MasterChef, and Duncanville.

Check out all of FOX’s season premiere dates below.

Sunday, May 1

7:30-8 p.m. ET: Duncanville

Wednesday, May 18

9-10 p.m. ET: So You Think You Can Dance, Hosted by Cat Deeley

Monday, May 23

8-9 p.m. ET: Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

9-10 p.m. ET: Beat Shazam

Wednesday, May 25:

8-9 p.m. ET: MasterChef

Tuesday, May 31:

8-9 p.m. ET: LEGO Masters, Hosted by Will Arnett

9-10 p.m. ET: Fantasy Island

So You Think You Can Dance Season 17 will feature Deeley returning as host and will debut directly after the season finale of The Masked Singer. Co-creator Nigel Lythgoe will no longer take part as judge, but he still serves as executive producer.

Mondays are now dubbed FOX’s “Million Dollar Music Night” with back-to-back showings of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! and Beat Shazam. Duncanville, featuring the voice of Amy Poehler, returns for Season 3. And Season 12 of MasterChef will bring back a batch of all-stars for redemption in MasterChef: Back to Win.

MasterChef: Back to Win will feature Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez, and restaurateur Joe Bastianich. And for the first time ever, the series is “re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two MasterChef: Junior cooks now competing as adults,” according to the series description.