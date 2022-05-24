Tayshia Adams to Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Tayshia Adams will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, MTV announced May 24. She joins Vanessa Hudgens, who will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: SCRIPTED.

MTV promises the show will be filled with “over-the-top, funny, and completely fresh” moments as fans and stars celebrate the “jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.”

Adams rose to fame on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, leading to her starring in The Bachelorette Season 16 after Clare Crawley left the show early. She then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, and later returned as a co-host on The Bachelorette for two seasons.

“It was during Tayshia’s role as lead when she realized that the role of host, and behind the scenes work that goes into it, was the most fascinating and fitting position for her,” MTV said of Adams. Now, she’s taking what she learned to live TV to celebrate the best of reality TV.

Honorees, presenters, and additional details for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees were announced Wednesday, May 11, with RuPaul’s Drag Race leading the unscripted nominations. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt from Bachelor in Paradise landed Bachelor Nation with its only nomination (Best Reality Romance).

Rather than be split into two nights of ceremonies, the SCRIPTED and UNSCRIPTED shows will air the same night. The SCRIPTED awards will go first, airing live from Los Angeles’ Barker Hanger on Sunday, June 5 at 8/7c on MTV. UNSCRIPTED will begin directly after at 10/9c from the same location.

The events will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1 and internationally on MTV in more than 170 countries.

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, Sunday, June 5, 10/9c, MTV