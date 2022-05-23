Vanessa Hudgens to Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tick, Tick…Boom! star Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The High School Musical alum will preside over the ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, June 5, live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It will mark Hudgens’ second time hosting the event, as she previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020.

Hudgens recently starred opposite Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tick, Tick…Boom!, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 79th Golden Globe Awards. Her other credits include Spring Breakers, Second Act, Bad Boys for Life, and The Princess Switch series. She also played the lead role of Emily Locke in the NBC series Powerless.

She will next be seen as the lead in the trucker adventure-drama film Big Rig and will voice the character of Willow in the Netflix 3D anime-style series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which will serve as a prequel to the 2021 zombie heist film Army of the Dead.

Leading the nominations for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards is Spider-Man: No Way Home, with seven nods. HBO Max drama Euphoria follows closely behind with six nominations, followed by the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman with four nods.

The ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and various other Paramount channels, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount Network, and VH1, will be followed at 10 p.m. ET/PT by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, honoring reality TV, talk shows, and documentaries.

